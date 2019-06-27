New summer release helps product marketers with the functionality that helps them stock, merchandise, and optimize the digital shelf

inRiver, leading product information management (PIM) companytoday announced the addition of syndication capabilities to its comprehensive portfolio along with other major technology updates around enterprise readiness and extensibility. These updates, specifically the addition of syndication capabilities, solidify inRiver as the only one-stop-shop SaaS PIM solution currently on the market.

inRiver's new syndication abilities will allow customers to distribute their product content anywhere at any time, including countless online marketplaces and retailers.

"The added syndication functionality of inRiver is going to transform the ways in which enterprise organizations use PIM today to market and sell products," said Mathieu Kittel-Hudon, PIM practice lead at Absolunet. "The ability for merchants to be more autonomous when it comes to configuring omnichannel exports changes the game for e-commerce and merchandising teams."

Additional benefits for inRiver customers

Expanded content segmentation functionality for large enterprises serve multiple brands and divisions

Single-sign-on and security assertion markup language (SAML) eliminates the need for users to remember passwords, increased security with a single point of authentication, and a standardized format that allows seamless authentication between systems

Application templates allow users to extend or customize iPMC with their own or third party applications

A REST application program interface (API) allows users to build integrations in any code language. It enables customized interfaces within iPMC to provide a strong framework for interface templates like application templates or in-context editing, and extends enrich PDF/preview templates with information from other entities

Updated adapters for EPiserver Commerce, Salesforce Commerce Cloud, schema-based outbound, and delimited import for greater extensibility.

"The needs of successful enterprise organizations never slow down," said Eric Waller, CTO and EVP of products, inRiver."This latest release of inRiver PIM offers our enterprise clients robust functionality to meet their evolving needs including syndication, content segmentation, rest API, application templates, and single sign-on. As our clients innovate and expand into new markets and geographies, we will grow with them and support them."

Learn more about how inRiver can help product marketing and merchandising managers syndicate content, stock, and optimize their digital shelf across marketplaces with the latest release here.

About inRiver

Founded in 2007, inRiver redefines the way ecommerce product marketers and merchandisers display and sell their products. By providing product information management (PIM) products and services that help create, update, refresh, maintain and distribute content about products globally, inRiver helps businesses drive increased revenue, customer satisfaction and brand equity. More than 1,500 brands and 500 customers across 21 countries rely on inRiver to efficiently control the product flow for their globally recognized brands. inRiver is headquartered in Malmö, Sweden with offices in Chicago, London, Amsterdam and Stockholm, and is a Microsoft Gold-Certified Partner. For more information, visit www.inriver.com.

