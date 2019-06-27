

CHICAGO (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration or FAA said it recently discovered a new potential risk with the 737 Max aircraft that Boeing Co. must mitigate before the plane is returned to service.



'On the most recent issue, the FAA's process is designed to discover and highlight potential risks. The FAA recently found a potential risk that Boeing must mitigate,' the FAA said in a statement. However, the agency did not provide further details.



According to a report by Reuters, citing sources with knowledge of the matter, the risk was identified during a simulator test last week. It was not clear if the issue could be addressed with a software upgrade or would require a more complex hardware fix.



The FAA said it would lift the aircraft's prohibition order when it deems it safe to do so. The agency is continuing to evaluate Boeing's software modification to a stall-prevention system known as MCAS and was still developing necessary training requirements.



Boeing has been reeling under the impact of two deadly crashes of its 737 Max aircraft within a short span of five months that killed a total of 346 people. The 737 MAX 8 is Boeing's best-selling aircraft.



The 737 MAX jets were grounded by airlines worldwide earlier this year following an Ethiopian Airlines crash in the outskirts of Ethiopia's capital city Addis Ababa in March that killed all 157 people on board.



In a regulatory filing Wednesday, Boeing said the FAA asked it to address a specific condition of flight, which its planned software changes to the 737 MAX do not presently address.



'Boeing will not offer the 737 MAX for certification by the FAA until we have satisfied all requirements for certification of the MAX and its safe return to service,' Boeing said in the filing.



The company had earlier said that some of its 737 aircraft could have a defective wing part, known as a leading-edge slat track, but it has not been informed of any in-service issues related to the defect.



Boeing has advised operators of the 737 aircraft to inspect the slat track assemblies on certain aircraft. If operators find the defective parts on their aircraft, these should be replaced with new ones before returning the aircraft to service, it cautioned.



