

NEW DELHI (dpa-AFX) - Ahead of his meeting with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the G20 summit, President Donald Trump called on the Indian government to repeal the hike in tariffs it imposed on US goods.



'I look forward to speaking with Prime Minister (Narendra) Modi about the fact that India, for years having put very high Tariffs against the United States, just recently increased the Tariffs even further. This is unacceptable and the Tariffs must be withdrawn,' he said on Twitter Thursday.



India refuted Trump's allegation.



India's tariffs are not high when compared to other developing countries, and are in line with the World Trade Organization rules, Reuters quoted government sources as saying.



Trump is scheduled to meet the Indian Prime Minister on the sidelines of G-20 summit in Japan's Osaka at 9.35 am local time Friday. It will be their first meeting since Modi was re-elected last month.



Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, who was in Indian capital New Delhi earlier this week, had reportedly discussed the matter with Indian officials.



Besides Modi, Trump will hold bilateral meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, German Chancellor Angel Merkel, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Brazilian President Bolsonaro. This is in addition to a tri-lateral meeting that also involves Modi and Abe.



Tensions have increased over India and the United States' tariff policies recently.



In response to higher duties imposed by the US on products including steel and aluminum, India raised tariffs on 28 products, including almonds and walnuts, on June 16.



On June 1, the US stripped India of its privileges under the Generalized System of Preferences, which allows designated beneficiary countries to export their products duty-free.



Trump's tweet comes two days after a top US lawmaker sent a letter to Pompeo raising concerns over the Trump Administration's inconsistent policy towards India.



There is lack of predictability and coherence in the United States' strategic relationship with India, according to Rep. Eliot L. Engel (D-NY), who is Chairman of the House Committee on Foreign Affairs.



Engel noted that there is a growing view that the Trump Administration is attempting to coerce India into complying with U.S. demands on a variety of issues, rather than negotiating with them as a strategic partner.



Under pressure from Washington after it withdrew a waiver over sanctions on Iran, India was forced to stop buy oil from the Islamic country, which was one of its main suppliers.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX