

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - After ending the previous session mixed, stocks may continue to move in opposite directions in early trading on Thursday. The major index futures are currently pointing to a mixed open for the markets, with the Dow futures down by 17 points but the S&P 500 futures up by 6 points.



Uncertainty ahead of the highly anticipated G20 meeting between President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping is likely to lead to choppy trading on Wall Street.



Trump and Xi are not expected to come out of the meeting with a finalized trade deal, but traders will be looking for signs of progress toward kick-starting the stalled negotiations between the two economic superpowers.



A report from the Wall Street Journal said Xi plans to present Trump with a set of terms the U.S. should meet before Beijing is ready to settle the trade dispute.



Lifting a ban on the sale of U.S. technology to Chinese telecom giant Huawei, removing all tariffs and dropping efforts to get China to buy more U.S. exports are reportedly among the preconditions.



However, Trump is not likely to appreciate Xi dictating terms and has repeatedly threatened to escalate the trade war with new tariffs on all remaining Chinese imports.



On the U.S. economic front, the Labor Department released a report showing first-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits increased by more than expected in the week ended June 22nd.



The report said initial jobless claims rose to 227,000, an increase of 10,000 from the previous week's revised level of 217,000.



Economists had expected jobless claims to inch up to 220,000 from the 216,000 originally reported for the previous week.



A separate report released by the Commerce Department showed the pace of U.S. economic growth in the first quarter was unrevised from the previous estimate.



The Commerce Department said real gross domestic product increased at an annual rate of 3.1 percent in the first quarter, unrevised from the estimate released last month and in line with economist estimates.



The unrevised rate of GDP growth in the first quarter still reflects a significant acceleration from the 2.2 percent increase seen in the fourth quarter of 2018.



Shortly after the start of trading, the National Association of Realtors is scheduled to release its report on pending home sales in the month of month of May. Pending home sales are expected to climb by 1.0 percent in May after slumping by 1.5 percent in April.



A pending home sale is one in which a contract was signed but not yet closed. Normally, it takes four to six weeks to close a contracted sale.



After failing to sustain an early move to the upside, stocks gave back ground over the course of the trading session on Wednesday. The major averages pulled back well off their highs of the session before closing on opposite sides of the unchanged line.



While the tech-heavy Nasdaq rose 25.25 points or 0.3 percent to 7,909.97, the Dow edged down 11.40 points or less than a tenth of a percent to 26,536.82 and the S&P 500 closed lower for the fourth straight session, dipping 3.60 points or 0.1 percent to 2,913.78.



