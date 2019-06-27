The global automatic cell imaging system market is expected to post a CAGR close to 9% during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest market research report by Technavio

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190627005373/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global automatic cell imaging system market from 2019-2023.

In recent years, the prevalence of cancer has been increasing, leading to high mortality rates worldwide. As a result, the increasing incidence of cancer has resulted in conducting extensive research through advanced and efficient molecular diagnostic techniques such as cell imaging to study cancer biology. Besides, cancer researchers are also using live cell imaging to track individual tumor cells in their native environment to infer the activities of cancer and other cells surrounding the tumor. These images enable the investigator to observe the dynamic morphology of cancer cells, track cell movement on a surface, and measure quantities or localization patterns of fluorescently labeled proteins or molecules. Thus, the high prevalence of cancer is expected to generate demand for automatic cell imaging systems for analyzing the cancer cells and provide optimum treatment to patients.

As per Technavio, the increasing availability of software and consumables will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This global automatic cell imaging system market 2019-2023research report also analyzes other significant trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2019-2023.

Global automatic cell imaging system market: Increasing availability of software and consumables

Vendors in the market are increasingly focusing on providing additional consumables and software along with automatic cell imaging systems to successfully integrate results obtained using these systems into the existing laboratory workflow and to record data for use at a later stage for R&D studies. Thus, the presence of imaging software enables the user to quantify label-free live cell images, track individual cells over time, track phenotypic changes over time, analyze wound-healing assays, and cell signaling dynamics. Moreover, these software further enables new users to quantify cell images and expert users to quantify difficult phenotypes with advanced texture and morphology readouts. Thus, the increasing importance of software coupled with more vendors emerging in the market to offer add-on software solutions has contributed to the overall growth of the global automatic cell imaging system market.

"Currently, the growing technological advances and the need for better analysis for researchers have encouraged an increasing number of research projects and research studies that use automatic cell imaging systems to extract intonation and insights about diseases in the healthcare sector. The increasing global funding for these projects has further propelled the demand for automatic cell imaging systems. Furthermore, funding through international collaborations is one other factor that is contributing to the high demand for automatic cell imaging systems, which in turn is expected to propel the growth of the market during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Global automatic cell imaging system market: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global automatic cell imaging system market by end-user (hospitals, diagnostic laboratories, others) and geographical regions (North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW).

The North American region led the market in 2018, followed by Europe, Asia, and ROW, respectively. However, during the forecast period, the Asian region is expected to register the highest incremental growth due to the high prevalence of chronic diseases such as cardiovascular diseases, cancer, and diabetes in the region.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

Regional comparison

Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190627005373/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com