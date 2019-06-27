A well-known market intelligence company, Infiniti Research, has announced the completion of their recent article on top challenges facing American automobile companies in 2019. This blog discusses the key U.S. automotive industry challenges to expect this year and also suggests strategies to overcome them.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190627005461/en/

Key challenges facing American automobile companies. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The past couple of years have been increasingly difficult for American automobile companies due to wrenching changes in global economies, stricter government regulations, technological innovations, and relative prices. Planners in the automotive industry must now prepare and plan for some of the most fundamental transformations that the American automobile companies have ever witnessed. In order to overcome some of the critical automotive industry challenges this year, strategic planners must look beyond traditional issues and address much bigger and basic concerns.

Not prepared to overcome the challenges coming your way? Request a free proposal to know how our solutions can help you formulate the right strategies to combat major challenges.

Key challenges facing American automobile companies

New ideas about car ownership

Monthly subscriptions are becoming increasingly popular among American consumers. As a greater number of customers are becoming more comfortable with paying for services that they want and then canceling when they are done, eventually this may extend to the automobile sector. By paying a monthly fee for a car gives consumers access to vehicles, insurance, maintenance, and roadside assistance.

New regulations and technological demands

American automobile companies are facing pressure from stringent regulations that focus on reducing harmful gases and emissions from vehicles and thereby improving fuel economy. This is one of the key automotive industry challenges worrying players in the sector right now. Automakers will soon be required to make choices relating to technology that is in line with the changing regulatory and societal preferences.

At Infiniti, we believe that the needs of each business are different and follow a 'one size does not fit all approach.' Get in touch with our experts to know how we tailor-make our business intelligence solutions to suit the requirements of our clients.

Rising market competition

Several automotive mature markets such as Japan and Europe are already facing the heat from flattening sales, and automotive industry challenges such as slow demand conditions are expected to affect the North American markets over the next couple of years. The dwindling growth opportunities mean that there will be greater competition for the market share.

Request for more information for more insights on our solutions for the automotive industry.

About Infiniti Research

Established in 2003, Infiniti Research is a leading market intelligence company providing smart solutions to address your business challenges. Infiniti Research studies markets in more than 100 countries to help analyze competitive activity, see beyond market disruptions, and develop intelligent business strategies. To know more, visit: https://www.infinitiresearch.com/about-us

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190627005461/en/

Contacts:

Infiniti Research

Anirban Choudhury

Marketing Manager

US: +1 844 778 0600

UK: +44 203 893 3400

https://www.infinitiresearch.com/contact-us