Australian and Indian scientists have developed a method of manufacturing soluble graphene in a cost-effective and eco-friendly way from one of Australia's most common resources, gum trees.From pv magazine Australia. A single atom thick layer of carbon atoms arranged into a hexagonal formation, graphene offers the ability to transport a charge much faster than other materials and there is plenty of research into the material, with the sustainable synthesis of high quality graphene sheets a hot topic. A new approach developed by researchers from RMIT University in Australia and India's National ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...