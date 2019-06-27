

ATLANTA (dpa-AFX) - WestJet (WJA.TO) and Delta Air Lines (DAL) said that they received approval from the Canadian Competition Bureau for their proposed U.S. - Canada transborder joint venture.



The Canadian agency issued a no-action letter confirming that it does not intend to challenge the proposed joint venture agreement between the two airlines.



The proposed joint venture between the two airlines is still subject to regulatory approval from the Department of Transportation in the United States.



The new joint venture will enable Delta and WestJet to deepen their existing partnership with expanded codesharing, reciprocal elite frequent flyer benefits, optimized growth across the U.S.-Canada transborder networks, and co-location at key hubs with initiatives designed to deliver a more seamless guest experience.



The companies will also begin implementing joint sales and marketing activities and increase belly cargo cooperation.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX