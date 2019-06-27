Dream Homes & Development Corporation: Dream Homes on Pace to Increase Revenues in 2019 by over 80% from 2018 to over $5 Million

FORKED RIVER, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / June 27, 2019 / Dream Homes & Development Corporation (OTC PINK: DREM), a licensed new home builder and general contractor in New Jersey, is proud to announce that year to date revenues for 2019 have already surpassed revenues for the entire 2018 calendar year. The increase in revenue is due to several factors, including the acquisition of the assets and customer base of Premier Modular Homes, as well as increased name recognition and expansion in the company's primary marketing area.

Dream is now actively building from Little Egg Harbor in southern Ocean County to northern Middletown, in central Monmouth County, with over 23 active new home and elevation building projects. With this amount of volume, especially in different areas, the inquiries and proposals that the Company has generated have increased substantially.

Dream Homes CEO Vincent Simonelli stated, "Over the last year or so, we've made a lot of planning decisions which have increased capacity, as well as broadening our product line and expanding our market area. One decision which has proven very fruitful in further developing the southern Ocean County region has been the acquisition of the Premier Modular Homes assets and customer base.

Simonelli added, "This has given us much greater visibility in the Little Egg Harbor, Manahawkin, Surf City and Long Beach Island markets. All of these marketing efforts have been coming to fruition, which has caused our year-to-date revenues to be in excess of our revenues for the entire 2018 year. My hope is that we'll exceed $5 million in annual sales for 2019."

About Dream Homes & Development Corp.

Dream Homes & Development Corp. (OTCQB: DREM) is a full-service construction company based in Forked River, New Jersey equipped to complete all aspects of a building project including design, architectural, engineering, and construction. As licensed new home builders and general contractors, Dream Homes is actively building, raising, renovating and reconstructing homes up and down the New Jersey shore area. Please visit our website at www.dreamhomesltd.com and blog at http://blog.dreamhomesltd.com for more information.

