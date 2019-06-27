Global Pressure Independent Control Valves (PICV) Market to Reach US$280 Mn by 2025 - QY Research, INC.

LOS ANGELES, June 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- QY Research recently released report on pressure independent control valves (PICV) market, which delivers key insights and provides an analysis of competitiveness in the market. The new report, titled 'Global Pressure Independent Control Valves (PICV) Market Report, History and Forecast 2014-2025', presents an in-depth overview, growth opportunities, and shares of various segments in the PICV market. The report contains 131 pages that shed light on the current and future market scenario, as well as upcoming trends and opportunities, profitability, pricing, and revenue growth.

According to the report, the global pressure independent control valves (PICV) market is likely to register a sluggish CAGR of 2.4% throughout the forecast period. The global PICV market is estimated to grow to US$280 mn by 2025 from US$230 mn in the year 2018.

Global Pressure Independent Control Valves (PICV) Market: Drivers

The global PICV market will witness significant growth because of the factors such as high control authority, automatic hydronic balancing, and longevity of the actuator by reducing the number of movements and temperature stability. In addition, it pressures independent control values to eliminate the circumstances at a partial level condition that has a substantial effect on the constancy of the room temperature. PICV also ensures impeccable working conditions, as the actuators are attached to them, which requires fewer movements to remain the temperature stable. This helps in increasing the actuators life and lowers the cost of maintenance. All the above mentioned factors are likely to create ample growth opportunities for the global PICV market over the forecast period.

Report TOC, Figures and Table@ https://www.qyresearch.com/index/detail/1076323/global-pressure-independent-control-valves-picv-market

Global Pressure Independent Control Valves (PICV) Market: Segment Analysis

The global pressure independent control values market is segmented into product type and application. The application segment includes industrial, residential, and commercial. The product type segment includes flange PICV and thread PICV.

Global Pressure Independent Control Valves (PICV) Market: Regional Analysis

North America will witness a remarkable growth followed by Europe due to growing demand for PICV in these regions. Asia Pacific is also expected to grab significant market share due to the large number of players operating in the region. The regional market will also rise as demand for PICV will remain high from chemical and waste and water industries.

Review Sample Report@ https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/1076323/global-pressure-independent-control-valves-picv-market

Global Pressure Independent Control Valves (PICV) Market: Key Players

The leading manufacturers that are operating in the global PICV market are IMI PLC, Frese A/S, Bray International, Danfoss, Belimo, I.V.A.R. S.p.a., Schneider, Siemens, Xylem, FlowCon International/Griswold, Crane Co, Comap Group, and Honeywell International.

Global Pressure Independent Control Valves (PICV) Market: Competitive Landscape

From January 1, 2018, COMP started receiving benefit from a new sales subsidiary, which is based in Amsterdam. This new subsidiary is headed to promote sales group for the product ranges on the Dutch market. The COMP team will be supported by the Dutch market, which is based at Belgium for the after-sales service and technical assistance. Companies are taking up the initiatives for improving after-sales services to win more customers and strengthen brand value.

For Custom Pressure Independent Control Valves (PICV) Report @ https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/1076323/global-pressure-independent-control-valves-picv-market

Related Reports:

Global Aerospace Valves Market: https://www.qyresearch.com/index/detail/1185907/global-aerospace-valves-market

Global Blast Valves Market: https://www.qyresearch.com/index/detail/1177012/global-blast-valves-market

Global Eccentric Plug Valves Market: https://www.qyresearch.com/index/detail/1177013/global-eccentric-plug-valves-market

Media Contact:

Rahul Singh - Digital Marketing Director

Contact: +91-7028-920-828

Email: rahul@qyresearch.com

Sales Contact US:

USA Registered Office: QY Research, INC.

17890 Castleton, Suite 218

City of industry, CA - 91748

USA: +1-626-428-8800

Emails - enquiry@qyresearch.com

Web - www.qyresearch.com

https://www.qyresearch.com.cn/

Expert News:

https://weeklywall.com/

https://spotherld.com/

https://reviewhealthworld.com/

https://reviewstocksvalue.com/

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/719476/QY_Research_Logo.jpg