At the request of Brighter AB, Brighter AB equity rights will be traded on First North as from june 28, 2019. Security name: Brighter TO 5 ----------------------------- Short name: BRIG TO5 ----------------------------- ISIN code: SE0012740355 ----------------------------- Orderbook ID: 175884 ----------------------------- Terms: Issue price, SEK 10.56 per share -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- - 1 option right gives the right to subscribe for 1 new share in Brighter AB -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Subscr Those with option right Option rights holders may exercise their right iption to convert to new shares from June 5, 2019 until June 5, 2023, if the perio total value of the issued shares equals or exceeds SEK 1,000,000. The d: right to convert option rights to a total amount lower than SEK 1,000,000 can be made on 8 occasions: 2019-11-21 - 2019-12-05 2020-05-22 - 2020-06-05 2020-11-20 - 2020-12-04 2021-05-21 - 2021-06-04 2021-11-22 - 2021-12-06 2022-05-23 - 2022-06-06 2022-11-21 - 2022-12-05 2023-05-23 - 2023-06-05 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Last June 01, 2023 tradi ng day: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Eminova Fondkomission AB . For further information, please call Eminiova Fondkomission AB on 08 684 211 00.