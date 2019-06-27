According to Technavio Research Report, "Dental Hygiene Devices Market by product (dental handpieces, dental burs, dental lasers, and dental scalers), and geographic regions (North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW) is witnessed to grow USD 783.49 million, at a CAGR of 5% from 2019 to 2023."

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global dental hygiene devices market from 2019-2023.

Global Dental Hygiene Devices Market: Technological advances in dental hygiene devices

Several vendors in the market are focusing on technological advances in dental hygiene devices. The market recently witnessed the development of high-speed air turbines for dental handpieces, which can improve the cutting efficacy of the devices. Similarly, technologically advanced dental burs have emerged that strictly adhere to ISO certification standards and comprise the superior Unimatrix bonding technology. Therefore, technological advances in dental hygiene devices such as dental handpieces, dental burs, dental scalers, and dental lasers are helping to improve the quality of dental treatments. This dental hygiene devices market research report anticipates the factors mentioned above to have a significant impact on market growth over the next five years.

"Apart from the technological advances in dental hygiene devices, other factors such as the increase in the number of dental professionals, and the growing focus on strategic partnerships will have a significant impact on the growth of the dental hygiene devices market size during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Global Dental Hygiene Devices Market: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global dental hygiene devices market by product (dental handpieces, dental burs, dental lasers, and dental scalers), and geographic regions (North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW).

The North American region led the dental hygiene devices market in 2018, followed by Europe, Asia, and ROW, respectively. The growth of the dental hygiene market in North America can be attributed to factors such as the increasing number of dental problems including gum diseases and dental cavities and increase in the strategic partnership between vendors and distributors that help vendors in strengthening their product portfolio and aid in regional expansion.

Global Dental Hygiene Devices Market: Declining cost of dental procedures

The growing number of dental cases, such as cavities, periodontal disease, plaque, and tooth decay, is surging the number of dental visits across the world, especially in North America. Furthermore, dental tourism is gaining popularity worldwide, especially in countries such as Mexico, Cuba, Costa Rica, in the North American region. Also, the declining cost of dental procedures such as dental restoration, tooth cleaning, and whitening, is significantly increasing the adoption of dental hygiene devices. All these factors are expected to fuel the dental hygiene devices market growth during the next five years.

Few Major Vendors in the Dental Hygiene Devices Market are:

BIOLASE Inc.

Brasseler USA

Danaher Corp.

Dentsply Sirona Inc.

Nakanishi Inc.

