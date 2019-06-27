SpendEdge, a leading provider of procurement market intelligence solutions, has announced the completion of their latest article on the key procurement challenges in the food and beverage industry.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190627005574/en/

Top Challenges Facing Procurement in the Food and Beverage Industry (Graphic: Business Wire)

Managing food and beverage procurement can be a challenging task for companies. It can help companies to achieve savings in millions or make costs run out of control. This makes it imperative for companies to implement effective strategies to manage the food and beverage industry supply chain. However, there are few challenges currently facing procurement in the industry.

At SpendEdge, we understand the challenges faced by companies in the food and beverage industry. Therefore, we have compiled a list of challenges that companies need to address to gain the most value from the supply chain.

Improving supply chain in the food and beverage industry requires accurate analysis of different factors. Request a free demo to know how our experts can help you gain precise market insights.

Top Challenges Facing Procurement in the Food and Beverage Industry

Pressure to be environmentally friendly

Sustainability has become a key priority for customers. Their purchasing decisions are based on the type of material used in the packaging and whether they can be recycled or not. This becomes a major challenge for companies as meeting such qualities of packaging at affordable prices is quite difficult.

Quickly changing food trends

The trends in the food and beverage industry can evolve rapidly. This makes it difficult for restaurants and vendors to meet changing consumer needs as new products take time to develop. Companies also find it challenging to identify suppliers that can address consumer demand when a trend arises suddenly.

Wondering how changing food trends can impact the revenues of your company? Request a free proposal to gain complimentary access to our procurement market intelligence solution portfolio.

Meeting demand for organic foods

The rising demand for organic products has increased the challenges for companies. Organic products are difficult to produce, ship, and preserve and can create challenges for purchasers to meet the sufficient supply. Producing acceptable-quality products without the use of pesticides and managing multiple suppliers from different regions can be a tough task for companies.

To know more about challenges facing procurement in the food and beverage industry, get in touch with our analysts here!

About SpendEdge:

SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are the preferred procurement market intelligence partner for 120+ Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence reports and solutions.

Want more information? We're happy to help! Tell us more about your business challenges.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190627005574/en/

Contacts:

SpendEdge

Anirban Choudhury

Marketing Manager

US: +1 630 984 7340

UK: +44 148 459 9299

https://www.spendedge.com/contact-us