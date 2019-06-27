

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Pending home sales in the U.S. jumped by slightly more than anticipated in the month of May, according to a report released by the National Association of Realtors on Thursday, with pending sales rebounding after showing a steep drop in the previous month.



NAR said its pending home sales index surged up by 1.1 percent to 105.4 in May after tumbling by 1.5 percent to 104.3 in April. Economists had expected the index to increase by 1.0 percent.



Despite the monthly increase, pending home sales in May were down by 0.7 percent compared to the same month a year ago, reflecting the 17th straight month of annual decreases.



A pending home sale is one in which a contract was signed but not yet closed. Normally, it takes four to six weeks to close a contracted sale.



NAR chief economist Lawrence Yun attributed the rebound in pending home sales to lower-than-usual mortgage rates, noting, 'Rates of 4% and, in some cases even lower, create extremely attractive conditions for consumers.'



'The Federal Reserve may cut interest rates one more time this year, but there is no guarantee mortgage rates will fall from these already historically low points,' he added. 'Job creation and a rise in inventory will nonetheless drive more buyers to enter the market.'



The report showed notable increases in pending home sales in the Midwest and Northeast, where pending sales soared by 3.6 percent and 3.5 percent, respectively.



Pending home sales in the South inched up by just 0.1 percent, while pending sales in the West tumbled by 1.8 percent.



On Tuesday, the Commerce Department released a separate report unexpectedly showing a steep drop in new home sales in the U.S. in the month of May.



The Commerce Department said new home sales plunged by 7.8 percent to an annual rate of 626,000 in May after tumbling by 3.7 percent to a revised rate of 679,000 in April.



Economists had expected new home sales to climb by 1 percent to a rate of 680,000 from the 673,000 originally reported for the previous month.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX