According to Technavio Research Report," Online Higher Education Market in the US by courses (degree and non-degree courses) and by subjects (commerce and management, STEM, and arts) is witnessed to grow by USD 14.91 Billion, at a CAGR of 20% from 2017 to 2021."

Online higher education market in the US: Top emerging trend

The popularity of big data and learning analytics is an emerging trend in the online higher education space. Learning analytics and big data have an immense potential to revolutionize the online higher education in the US over the next few years. A huge amount of data collected by learning management systems (LMS) goes unused and untouched. However, applying learning analytics to the collected information and big data for improving the overall design of online courses is expected to help students become more successful learners. The increasing popularity of big data analytics helps the online course providers to gauge learners' preferences, failures, successes, and behaviors, thereby obtaining actionable intelligence to improve the course designs.

Online higher education market in the US: Rising Penetration of mobile devices

Consumers in the US are increasingly preferring mobile devices including smartphones, chrome books, tablets, PCs, and other devices. In addition, colleges and universities are also offering blended models of learning owing to the growing popularity of BYOD policy among the students. With rising penetration of the Internet, students are using these devices for accessing assignments, lesson plans, and the complete coursework. Thus, growing adoption of mobile devices given the rising popularity of BYOD policy will further augment the online higher education market in the US.

Online higher education market in the US: Segmentation Analysis

Commerce and management

STEM

Arts

In 2016, the commerce and management segment accounted for 39% of the global market and is projected to reach 41% by 2021, exhibiting almost 2% increase in market share.

Few Major Online Higher Education Market Players in the US are:

American Public Education

Apollo Education Group

Capella Education Company

Grand Canyon Education

