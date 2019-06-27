sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 27.06.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 613 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
27.06.2019 | 17:16
(1 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Pacific Assets Trust Plc - Result of AGM

Pacific Assets Trust Plc - Result of AGM

PR Newswire

London, June 27

Pacific Assets Trust plc

Results of the Annual General Meeting Held on Thursday, 27 June 2019

The Board is pleased to announce that at the Annual General Meeting (AGM) held on Thursday, 27 June 2019, all resolutions as detailed below were duly passed by shareholders on a show of hands. The proxy voting figures are shown below:

ResolutionsVotes For%Votes Against%Total Votes CastVotes
Withheld
Ordinary Resolutions
1. To receive the Report of the Directors and the Accounts for the year ended 31 December 2019 and the Auditor's Report thereon.24,975,80799.96%10,0270.04%24,985,834113,283
2. To approve the Directors' Remuneration Report for the year ended 31 January 2019.24,398,00198.19%450,5451.81%24,848,546250,571
3. To approve payment of a final dividend of 3.0p per share for the year ended 31 January 2019.25,079,697100.00%00.00%25,079,69719,420
4. To re-elect Charlotta Ginman as a Director.24,711,80598.78%304,8581.22%25,016,66382,453
5. To re-elect Sian Hansen as a Director.24,874,79299.35%161,4850.65%25,036,27762,839
6. To re-elect Terry Mahony as a Director.24,535,92298.10%475,8511.90%25,011,77387,344
7. To re-elect Roger Talbut as a Director.24,952,24399.84%39,9160.16%24,992,159106,958
8. To re-elect James Williams as a Director.24,939,74299.79%52,4160.21%24,992,158106,958
9. To re-appoint KPMG LLP as Auditor.24,511,94998.59%351,6281.41%24,863,577235,539
10. To authorise the Audit Committee to determine the remuneration of the Auditor.24,886,48899.76%60,9390.24%24,947,427151,690
SPECIAL BUSINESS
11. To authorise the Directors to allot shares up to an amount representing 10% of the issued share capital of the Company.24,763,06098.86%285,5391.14%25,048,59950,518
12#. To disapply the pre-emption rights in relation to the allotment of shares up to an amount representing 10% of the issued share capital of the Company.24,412,06898.23%440,6951.77%24,852,763246,354
13#. To authorise the Company to make market purchases of the Company's ordinary shares.25,028,83499.72%70,2830.28%25,099,1170
14#. To authorise the Directors to call general meetings (other than the AGM) on not less than 14 clear days' notice24,452,80797.89%525,9672.11%24,978,774120,343

# - Special Resolution

Any proxy votes which are at the discretion of the Chairman have been included in the "for" total. A vote withheld is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculations of votes cast by proxy.

At the date of the AGM the total number of Ordinary shares of 12.5p each in issue and the total number of voting rights was 120,583,386.

The proxy voting figures will shortly also be available on the Company's website at www.pacific-assets.co.uk

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.2, the full text of the special business resolution passed has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at http://www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/nsm. The special business resolution will additionally be filed at Companies House.

27 June 2019

For further information please contact:

Katherine MansonFrostrow Capital LLP - Company Secretary020 3709 8734

© 2019 PR Newswire