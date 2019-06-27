Quantzig, a leading analytics advisory firm that offers customized analytics solutions, has announced the completion of their new article on IoT analytics. Organizations are beginning to leverage IoT analytics solutions to improve business operations in various ways. More specifically, insights from analyzing IoT data can be used to make more informed business decisions. The same data that automates consumers' lives can also be used by businesses to gain actionable insights into customer experiences, drive tangible product improvements, and make other business decisions based on real-time information.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190627005546/en/

Benefits of IoT Analytics (Graphic: Business Wire)

"IoT analytics can use product performance metrics to improve product development," says an advanced analytics expert from Quantzig.

Capturing, storing and analyzing IoT data are not simple tasks. An IoT analytics solution must be robust enough to handle increased and constant data load, which has a direct impact on an enterprise's IT infrastructure, data management strategies, analytics tools, and security approaches.

Are you finding it difficult to identify future consumer needs and innovate new products? IoT analytics solutions can help. Get in touch with our experts.

Benefits of IoT Analytics

Improves customer analysis and engagement

IoT analytics solutions can help businesses to identify the trends of customers buying behavior and patterns. By combining Big Data with IoT analytics businesses can track the buying patterns and preferences of their customers. Also, it can guide businesses in sentiment analysis and help in proving customers the services they are looking for.

Request a FREE proposal to know how our portfolio of data analytics solutions can help you analyze complex data sets.

Assists in predicting future trends

Companies across industries are leveraging IoT analytics solution to identify future trends. Also, IoT analytics has the potential to track theperformance of different business functions. Thus, IoT analytics solutions can enhance business insights and the ability to create the best experience for customers.

Our customized analytics dashboards can help companies to offer better customer experience. Request a free demo now.

Would you like to know more about the benefits of IoT analytics? Read the complete article here.

About Quantzig

Quantzig is a global analytics and advisory firm with offices in the US, UK, Canada, China, and India. For more than 15 years, we have assisted our clients across the globe with end-to-end data modeling capabilities to leverage analytics for prudent decision making. Today, our firm consists of 120+ clients, including 45 Fortune 500 companies. For more information on our engagement policies and pricing plans, visit: https://www.quantzig.com/request-for-proposal

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190627005546/en/

Contacts:

Quantzig

Anirban Choudhury

Marketing Manager

US: +1 630 538 7144

UK: +44 208 629 1455

https://www.quantzig.com/contact-us