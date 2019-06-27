sprite-preloader
27.06.2019

Carnival PLC - Notification of Transactions of Directors/PDMRS

London, June 26

Carnival Corporation & plc

Notification of Transactions of Directors/PDMRS

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)NameArnold W. Donald
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusPresident, Chief Executive Officer & Director of Carnival Corporation & plc
b)Initial notification/ AmendmentInitial Notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameCarnival Corporation
b)Legal Entity IdentifierF1OF2ZSX47CR0BCWA982
4Details of the transaction
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code		Common stock with a nominal value of US$0.01 per share

CUSIP: 143658300
b)Nature of the transactionOpen market acquisition of shares.
c)Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

$45.39
$45.395
Volume(s)
1949
6801
d)Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
8,750
$45.391
e)Date of the transactionJune 25, 2019
f)Place of the transactionNYSE

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)NameArnold W. Donald
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusPresident, Chief Executive Officer & Director of Carnival Corporation & plc
b)Initial notification/ AmendmentInitial Notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameCarnival Corporation
b)Legal Entity IdentifierF1OF2ZSX47CR0BCWA982
4Details of the transaction
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code		Common stock with a nominal value of US$0.01 per share

CUSIP: 143658300
b)Nature of the transactionOpen market acquisition of shares by the Arnold W. Donald Revocable Trust Uad 5/26/98.
c)Price(s) and volume(s)Price(s)
$45.12		Volume(s)
13,300
d)Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
13,300
$45.12
e)Date of the transactionJune 25, 2019
f)Place of the transactionNYSE

Arnaldo Perez
General Counsel & Secretary
Carnival Corporation & plc
3655 NW 87th Avenue
MLGL-815
Miami, FL 33178

T: 305.599.2600


© 2019 PR Newswire