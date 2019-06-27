Carnival PLC - Notification of Transactions of Directors/PDMRS

Carnival Corporation & plc

Notification of Transactions of Directors/PDMRS

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a) Name Arnold W. Donald

2 Reason for the notification

a) Position/status President, Chief Executive Officer & Director of Carnival Corporation & plc

b) Initial notification/ Amendment Initial Notification

3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name Carnival Corporation

b) Legal Entity Identifier F1OF2ZSX47CR0BCWA982

4 Details of the transaction

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code Common stock with a nominal value of US$0.01 per share



CUSIP: 143658300

b) Nature of the transaction Open market acquisition of shares by the Arnold W. Donald Revocable Trust Uad 5/26/98.

c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s)

$45.12 Volume(s)

13,300

d) Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

13,300

$45.12



e) Date of the transaction June 25, 2019