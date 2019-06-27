Vulcan Capital, the multi-billion dollar investment arm of Vulcan Inc. has again selected TriLinc Global Advisors, LLC (TriLinc") to seed the launch of its new TriLinc Global Sustainable Income Fund II, LLC ("TGSIF II"). "Partnering with TriLinc to make investments in developing economies furthers Vulcan Capital's mission," said Chris Orndorff, Chief Investment Officer of Vulcan Capital. "This presents a unique opportunity for us to make a greater impact on lives and communities around the globe."

"TriLinc could not be more pleased and honored to have Vulcan Capital partner with us again," said Gloria Nelund, CEO of TriLinc Global, LLC ("TriLinc Global"). "Working together with Vulcan we can extend the impact of our investments in helping solve some of the critical global issues facing our world today."

TGSIF II is a developing economy private debt fund focused on making private loans to private growth stage companies that are committed to responsible, sustainable management, and to the creation of positive measurable impact in their communities. "We are very pleased to continue to offer investors with what we believe to be lower risk access to private investment opportunities available in select-high growth economies including Latin America, Southeast Asia, Sub-Saharan Africa, and Emerging Europe," commented Ms. Nelund.

About TriLinc Global, LLC

TriLinc Global (www.trilincglobal.com)

TriLinc Global is an impact investing fund sponsor with a mission to link market-rate returns, positive impact, and scalable solutions. Through its registered investment advisor subsidiaries, TriLinc Global has invested over $1 billion in private debt globally and seeks to demonstrate the power of the capital markets in helping solves some of the world's pressing socioeconomic and environmental challenges. TriLinc Global funds provide growth-stage loans and trade finance to established and small and medium enterprises ("SMEs") in select developing economies where access to affordable capital is limited. Borrower companies must demonstrate the ability to pay market rates, pass TriLinc Global's environmental, social, and governance (ESG) screens, and commit to tracking and reporting on self-identified impact metrics. To learn more about TriLinc Global, please visit the TriLinc Global website at www.trilincglobal.com

About Vulcan Capital

Vulcan Capital is the private investment arm of Vulcan Inc., the company founded by Paul G. Allen in 1986 to manage his business and philanthropic initiatives. Vulcan Capital is focused on generating long-term value appreciation across a multibillion dollar portfolio, which spans diverse industry sectors and investment asset classes, ranging from early-stage venture investments to public equity value investing, leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, and distressed situations.

DISCLAIMER

This information is for general purposes only and does not represent a recommendation or offer of any particular security, strategy, or investment. Amount invested represents current amount financed in term loans, trade finance, and short-term notes since 2013. There is no guarantee that TriLinc's investment strategy will be successful or will avoid losses. Investment in a pooled investment vehicle involves significant risk including but not limited to: units are restricted; no secondary markets; limitation on liquidity; transfer and redemption of units' distribution made may not come from income and if so will reduce the returns; are not guaranteed and are subject to board discretion. TriLinc Global is dependent upon its advisors and investment partners to select investments and conduct operations. TriLinc Global is not suitable for all investors. TriLinc Global, LLC ("TLG") is a holding company and an impact fund sponsor founded in 2008. TriLinc Advisors, LLC ("TLA") is a majority-owned subsidiary of TLG and TriLinc Global Advisors, LLC ("TLGA") is a wholly owned subsidiary of TLG. TLA and TLGA are SEC registered investment advisors. Securities offered through Frontier Securities LLC, Member FINRA/SIPC. Registration and memberships do not indicate a certain level of skill, training, or endorsement by the SEC, FINRA or SIPC.

