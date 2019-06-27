First Resource Bank Awarded Best Places To Work Designation

EXTON, PA / ACCESSWIRE / June 27, 2019 / First Resource Bank (OTCQX: FRSB) is proud to announce that it has been named a "Best Place to Work" for companies with up to 50 employees by the Philadelphia Business Journal . Each year, surveys are sent to the employees of candidate companies which tabulate data on work environment, personal growth, professional development, people and ability to embrace new ideas. It is conducted by Quantum Workplace on behalf of the Philadelphia Business Journal , in order to find the very best workplaces in the region.

This award comes off the heels of back to back (2017 & 2018) Best Bank of Chester County awards from the readers of the Daily Local News , as well as back to back (2018 & 2019) Best Bank awards from Suburban Life Magazine .

"One of our original priorities when starting the bank 14 years ago, was to be a top employer in our area" said President, CEO, and co-founder of First Resource Bank, Glenn B. Marshall. "We took every step to attract a high quality team which would benefit the employees and the Bank in the long run. This was the first attempt at having an outside firm validate our efforts and we are very pleased to be recognized in this way."

Executive Vice President, CFO and co-founder Lauren Ranalli added, "We always thought we had something special at First Resource Bank. Hearing the news that we were selected as a Best Place to Work makes us feel great that we have provided an environment that has become one that good quality employees love to coming to every day." Ms. Ranalli continued "Our success is all about the team. At the end of the day you can create systems and processes and offer employee benefits, etc., but if you don't hire the right people, the environment suffers and so does the overall team. We have an amazing family at FRB and it is our people who really make this a great place to work."

It is notable that out of all four size categories of the Best Places to Work lists, First Resource Bank is the only bank that was honored this year. Mr. Marshall and Ms. Ranalli will be attending an awards reception on July 30, 2019 at 2300 Arena in Philadelphia where all the winners of the 2019 Best Places to Work will meet and an overall winner will be crowned for each category based on company size.

About First Resource Bank First Resource Bank is a locally owned and operated Pennsylvania state-chartered bank, serving the banking needs of businesses, professionals and individuals in the Delaware Valley. The Bank offers a full range of deposit and credit services with a high level of personalized service. First Resource Bank also offers a broad range of traditional financial services and products, competitively priced and delivered in a responsive manner to small businesses, professionals and residents in the local market. For additional information visit our website at www.firstresourcebank.com. Member FDIC.

