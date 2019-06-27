Ultra Announced as Second IEO on Tokinex

BRITISH VIRGIN ISLANDS / ACCESSWIRE / June 27, 2019 / Bitfinex have today announced Ultra as the second initial exchange offering (IEO) to be conducted on Bitfinex and Ethfinex's joint token sale platform, Tokinex.

Ultra is a protocol and platform positioned to disrupt the $140bn gaming industry using blockchain technology to allow anyone to build and operate their own game distribution platform or virtual goods trading service. In doing so it challenges the current monopoly held by industry heavyweights Steam, Google, and Apple, and provides an attractive alternative to "walled gardens."

For developers, Ultra enables greater control of communities, unlocks transparent new revenue streams including advertising, and instantaneous processing of nano-payments, amongst many other benefits. The benefits extend to gamers too, with immediate play, access to exclusive content, and the ability to earn UOS coins.

Paolo Ardoino, Bitfinex CTO adds: "Following the huge success of the Ampleforth sale, we are delighted the next token to be sold on Tokinex is another pioneer in the blockchain space. Ultra's expert team and ambitious vision have impressed us and we look forward to seeing the response from the community."

The Ultra token sale will commence on Tokinex on 16th July at 11:00 UTC and will end when the 5,000,000 USD hard cap is reached. For further information on Ultra the white paper is available here , and head to Tokinex to get started today .

About Ultra

Designed to break the market monopoly, Ultra is the next-generation games distribution platform, offering new solutions to both developers and players. Ultra has a blockchain foundation empowered by our staged software download technology, that has reliably served more than 100 million downloads around the world. For more information, visit Ultra.io .

About Tokinex

Launched in May 2019, Tokinex is the IEO platform of Bitfinex and Ethfinex that brings fair opportunity to participate in curated token projects. It gives qualified participants the chance to contribute to pre-vetted token sales directly from their personal wallet through common crypto assets, and with no personal data or funds held by the exchange.

