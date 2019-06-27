TCS Group Holding PLC (TCS) TCS GROUP HOLDING PLC (THE 'COMPANY') ANNOUNCES PRICING FOR THE OFFERING OF APPROXIMATELY 16.7 MILLION GLOBAL DEPOSITARY RECEIPTS REPRESENTING INTERESTS IN CLASS A SHARES OF THE COMPANY (THE 'OFFERING') 27-Jun-2019 / 19:17 MSK Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. NOT FOR PUBLICATION, DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, JAPAN OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH OFFERS OR SALES WOULD BE PROHIBITED BY LAW THE INFORMATION CONTAINED WITHIN THIS ANNOUNCEMENT IS DEEMED TO CONSTITUTE INSIDE INFORMATION FOR THE PURPOSES OF ARTICLE 7 OF THE MARKET ABUSE REGULATION (EU) NO. 596/2014. TCS GROUP HOLDING PLC (THE "COMPANY") ANNOUNCES PRICING FOR THE OFFERING OF APPROXIMATELY 16.7 MILLION GLOBAL DEPOSITARY RECEIPTS REPRESENTING INTERESTS IN CLASS A SHARES OF THE COMPANY (THE "OFFERING") Limassol, Cyprus - 27 June 2019 TCS GROUP HOLDING PLC (the "Company"), which together with its consolidated subsidiaries, including Tinkoff Bank, is Russia's leading provider of online retail financial and lifestyle services via its Tinkoff.ru financial ecosystem, announces the successful pricing of its announced offering (the "Offering") of approximately 16.7 million global depositary receipts (the "GDRs") representing interests in its Class A shares (1 global depository receipt = 1 Class A Share) (the "Offer Price"). · The Offer Price has been set at USD18.00 per GDR. · The Offering comprises approximately 16.7 million GDRs (the "Offering GDRs"), or USD300 million. · The closing and settlement are expected to be completed on 2 July 2019. · Following the Offering, Mr. Oleg Tinkov will hold 40.4% per cent of the Company's enlarged share capital. · Any of the Company's shares and global depositary receipts held directly or indirectly by Oleg Tinkov or by the Company will be subject to a lock-up through 31 December 2019, subject to customary exceptions. · The Company intends to use the proceeds it receives from the Offering to increase Tinkoff Bank's capital adequacy position, whether by subscribing for new ordinary shares in the share capital of Tinkoff Bank through a closed subscription and/or by any other means deemed appropriate by the Company's management for such purpose. · The GDRS were offered in the United States to QIBs in reliance on Rule 144A, or another exemption from the registration requirements of the Securities Act, and outside the United States in offshore transactions in reliance on Regulation S. · Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc has acted as global coordinator in connection with the Offering (the "GC"). Renaissance Securities (Cyprus) Limited, Sberbank CIB (UK) Limited and UBS Europe SE have acted as joint bookrunners (the "JBRs"). · The Company's global depositary receipts are admitted to listing to the official list of the United Kingdom Financial Conduct Authority and the London Stock Exchange plc. Oliver Hughes, CEO of Tinkoff Bank, commented: "We would like to sincerely thank our investors, existing and new, for their support in this capital raise. We had tremendous interest in this SPO and the book was heavily oversubscribed with investors coming from a variety of regions, including a strong demand from the US. This shows the confidence that investors have in Tinkoff's ability to develop its business, grow profitably and continue attracting millions of new customers. This capital raise is all about quality growth while maintaining ample capital buffers and we look forward to updating the market as we build the business into the future. If you have the right brand, business model, technology, distribution and team, Russia is a truly excellent market to be in."     

