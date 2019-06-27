

DEARBORN (dpa-AFX) - A Ford dealer in Alabama has stopped giving away shotguns after Ford Motor Co. (F) asked the dealership to stop the 'inappropriate' promotion.



Chatom Ford, the dealer in Alabama, was giving out a shotgun, a Bible and an American flag with a car purchase. The promotion, called 'God, Guns and Freedom', was set to run until July 31. The dealership would give customers a $200 gift certificate for a 12-gauge shotgun good at any gun store, as well as a Bible and an American flag.



The auto giant told the dealership that the promotion was inappropriate after three people died on Tuesday, June 25, during a mass shooting at a California Ford dealership. A man, who had been fired from his job at the dealership in the San Francisco Bay Area, shot dead two employees and then himself.



'So it's done. They've ended our promotion. I'm very disappointed,' Colin Ward, general manager of Chatom Ford in Chatom, Alabama, said. 'Ford said we can fulfill our commitments to the customers that we've made up till now, but we have to cease it going forward.'



'This is a local promotion. It is not something Ford developed and the dealers are independent businesses,' said Ford spokesman T. R. Reid. 'But if a dealership is (altering the promotion) in light of the tragedy, that seems appropriate.'



