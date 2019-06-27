CipherLoc Corporation: Cipherloc Quantum-Safe Encryption Secures 3 SoundFi Movie Audio Releases

SCOTTSDALE, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / June 27, 2019 / Cipherloc Corporation (OTCQB: CLOK), a provider of highly secure, quantum-safe data protection technology, today announced launch of its first three movie audio soundtracks with SoundFi, a revolutionary "app based" audio technology platform delivering premium 360-degree sound through headphones in movie theaters. SoundFi offers both in-theater and streaming content experiences to consumers, providing the most personalized audio experience in the world.

Over the past three months, SoundFi has produced three theatrical movie audio releases that leverage the quantum-safe Cipherloc Polymorphic Encryption technology. Cipherloc keeps SoundFi's proprietary remixes of movie audio soundtracks safe at all points of the delivery process to consumers. The delivery process includes the SoundFi audio remix lab, cloud servers, and customer downloads of the audio soundtrack to mobile devices. Once downloaded, the SoundFi audio soundtrack is synchronized with the movie and played in theaters worldwide.

Additionally, this was the first year that SoundFi attended the CineEurope show, held every year at the CCIB (Centre de Convencions Internacional de Barcelona) in Barcelona, Spain. The convention brings all the major studios together with exhibitors (theaters), allowing studios to show their upcoming reels and demonstrate new technologies being made available to consumers.

SoundFi demonstrated the power of its immersive technology to all the major studios who attended the show as well as a large number of theater owners. A focal point for the studios was security and protection of proprietary content. The Cipherloc polymorphic security was demonstrated in-theater at CineEurope, and everyone who attended the multiple SoundFi demos downloaded the content to their own device. This gave attendees an opportunity to participate in a real-world demonstration of how the encrypted download works, including on-device decryption. All of the key partners who attended the SoundFi demos were made aware of the Cipherloc encryption protection and watermarking capabilities. The Cipherloc security measures are believed to be a key consideration for the major studios, which ultimately will lead to anticipated content commitments for SoundFi.

The recent theatrical releases include releases of two titles from Paramount Pictures and one title from Lionsgate:

Wonder Park (Paramount): An animated title with 24 languages available for download including a special audio description track for visual and hearing-impaired guests. Commercially released in the UK

Pet Sematary (Paramount): Are-release of the 1980's Steven King, SoundFi offers 12 languages available for download including an audio description track for visual and hearing-impaired guests. Commercially released in California, Arizona, multiple countries in Europe and the UK. Launch included pre-release events in Zurich and Berlin with co-sponsor Sennheiser headphones.

John Wick 3 (Lionsgate): The third installment to the hit franchise series, SoundFi offered national release in US with 3 languages available for download and an audio description track for the visual and hearing impaired.

Additionally, the release of John Wick 3 leveraged Cipherloc Polymorphic Encryption solutions for data-at-rest, data-in-transition, and data on mobile devices for both Android and iOS.

Upcoming SoundFi theatrical releases include CRAWL, a new horror film from Paramount with plans to include 10 language offerings as part of a wide European release.

Said Dr. Milton Mattox, Chief Operating Officer of Cipherloc Corporation: "We are excited to advance our work with SoundFi as they leverage Cipherloc's unmatched Polymorphic Encryption technology to secure theatrical audio soundtracks across multiple countries. SoundFi's proprietary files are Cipherloc encrypted throughout their entire ecosystem to ensure safe delivery from the audio remix studio to a vast array of mobile devices worldwide. This partnership uniquely demonstrates Cipherloc's encryption technology capabilities in a commercial setting from development lab to consumer delivery and every point in between."

"Keeping our audio soundtrack files secure is one of the highest priorities at SoundFi," said Chris Anastas, Chief Executive Officer of SoundFi. "We chose Cipherloc because they take existing encryption algorithms like the Advanced Encryption Standard (AES) and make them both stronger and faster while supporting quantum safe protection across all points of our consumer-oriented ecosystem."

As previously announced, Cipherloc and SoundFi have signed a four-year contract including both license fees and residuals. The agreement represents Cipherloc's entry into the high value entertainment industry, where Cipherloc's Polymorphic Encryption Engine provides a valuable defense against piracy and theft of artistic property.

About Cipherloc Corporation (OTCQB: CLOK)

Cipherloc Corporation is a data security solutions company whose vision is simple - Protect the World's Data. Our highly innovative solutions are based on our patented Polymorphic Cipher Engine, which is designed to enable an ironclad layer of protection to be added to existing products, services, or applications. We deliver solutions that are highly secure, synergistic, and scalable. In short, we keep information safe in today's highly dangerous world. For further information, please go to www.Cipherloc.net.

About SoundFi

Based in Los Angeles and Scottsdale, AZ, and founded in 2014 by Chris Anastas, SoundFi delivers premium 360-degree sound, delivering the most immersive binaural audio movie experience in the world. The company's delivery path is through both in-theatre and streaming content experiences for consumers. SoundFi's technology works on your personal device and with the headphones you currently own. Available now on both iOS and Android. For more information about SoundFi, participating cinemas, and for upcoming titles available in the format, please visit www.soundfi.com.

