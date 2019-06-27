Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 27, 2019) - Oliver Summers, Director of Retail Dispensaries speaks about the vertically integrated cannabis company that has four working dispensaries and manufacturing facilities.





If you cannot view the video above, please visit:

https://www.b-tv.com/captor-capital-vertically-integrated-cannabis-ceo-clip-90sec/

Captor Capital Corp. is being featured on BNN Bloomberg on June 29 - June 30, 2019, throughout the day and evenings.

Captor Capital Corp. (CSE: CPTR)

captorcapital.com

