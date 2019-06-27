

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - On the last day of its current term, the U.S. Supreme Court issued highly anticipated rulings on the addition of a citizenship question on the 2020 census and the issue of partisan gerrymandering.



The Supreme Court delivered a setback to President Donald Trump's administration by blocking a citizenship question from being added to the census.



Writing for the majority in the 5 to 4 decision, Chief Justice John Roberts stated the Commerce Department's rationale for adding the citizenship question 'seems to have been contrived.'



'We are presented, in other words, with an explanation for agency action that is incongruent with what the record reveals about the agency's priorities and decisionmaking process,' Roberts wrote.



Justice Clarence Thomas argued in his dissent that for the first time, the Supreme Court was invalidating an agency action solely because it questions the sincerity of the agency's rationale.



The case now goes back to the lower courts, but the administration may not have time to address the issues raised in the ruling before the census forms need to be printed.



Responding to the decision in a post on Twitter, Trump called it 'totally ridiculous' that the U.S. cannot ask a basic question of citizenship and said he has requested a delay in the census.



'Can anyone really believe that as a great Country, we are not able the ask whether or not someone is a Citizen. Only in America!' Trump tweeted.



Opponents of adding the citizenship question have argued it could make immigrants afraid to respond to the census, leading to an inaccurate headcount.



Meanwhile, the conservative majority on the court offered what is seen as a win for Republicans in a separate case on partisan gerrymandering.



The Supreme Court ruled in another 5 to 4 decision that the issue of drawing electoral maps to benefit a particular party raises 'political questions beyond the reach of the federal courts.'



'Federal judges have no license to reallocate political power between the two major political parties, with no plausible grant of authority in the Constitution, and no legal standards to limit and direct their decisions,' Roberts wrote for the majority.



'Our conclusion does not condone excessive partisan gerrymandering. Nor does our conclusion condemn complaints about districting to echo into a void,' he added. 'The States, for example, are actively addressing the issue on a number of fronts.'



In her dissent, Justice Elena Kagan accused the court of abandoning its duty to declare the law, arguing partisan gerrymandering imperils America's system of government.



Senator and Democratic Presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., called the ruling an 'abomination' in a post on Twitter.



'Five Republican-appointed justices gave the green light to partisan gerrymandering-which lets Republicans pursue their extreme agenda without accountability to the people,' Warren tweeted. 'It's bad for our democracy and we need to fight back.'



Republicans are expected to benefit from the decision, as the GOP has control of the map drawing process in a majority of states thanks to strong performances in state elections in 2010 and 2014.



