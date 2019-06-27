

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Crude oil futures ended slightly up on Thursday amid largely cautious moves by traders ahead of the G20 summit.



The focus is on the upcoming meeting of the U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the summit. There is optimism that the meeting of the two leaders will help kick-start the stalled negotiations between the two economic superpowers.



Traders also appeared to be weighing global crude supply and demand situation ahead of the upcoming meeting of the OPEC and allies. The group, which is scheduled to meet on Monday, is expected to discuss whether to extend output reductions beyond this month.



West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for August ended up $0.05 at $59.43 a barrel, recovering from an early low of $58.61 a barrel.



On Wednesday, WTI Crude oil futures for August ended up $1.55, or 2.7%, at $59.38 a barrel, lifted by data showing a much bigger than expected fall in U.S. crude stockpiles in the week ended June 21.



OPEC producers including Russia agreed in December to reduce supply by 1.2 million barrels per day from January 1, leading to tighter global supply. The agreement is due to expire on June 30.



With concerns over slowing global growth and renewed trade tensions fueling risk aversion, an extension of the production cut agreement by another six months appears a done deal.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX