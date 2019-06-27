Market Logic to Power Toyota's New CI Knowledge Management System

BERLIN, GERMANY / ACCESSWIRE / June 27, 2019 / Market Logic today announced that it has been selected by Toyota Motor North America (TMNA) as the supplier of their new Consumer Insights Knowledge Management System. The top-selling automotive retail brand will power its insights engine with Natural Language Processing for search, collaboration features, video transcription and data integration.

TMNA chose Market Logic to achieve three objectives: to drive greater efficiency and effectiveness with their insights, to improve the consumer insights team and client working relationship, and to demonstrate the value of the Consumer Insights Team and drive greater visibility within TMNA, Toyota Motor Corporation and Toyota affiliates. What's more, TMNA needed to find a supplier with proven experience with Knowledge Management Systems.

"We were looking for more than a software provider," said Jon Ciarletta, TMNA Senior Consumer Insights Manager. "In addition to our essential requirements for functional performance, alignment with our branding and design aesthetic, and high security, we needed to work with a team that could act as a strategic advisor as we enter this next phase of data integration, efficiency and growth."

Market Logic works with insights teams around the world, focusing efforts on creating a software experience that leverages consumer insights to drive growth in leading consumer brands. Market Logic CEO Kay Iversen said, "Toyota is at the cutting edge of the use of insights. As the first automotive company Market Logic is working with, we are excited to share our experiences to help Toyota to run an insights-driven business."

ABOUT MARKET LOGIC

Market Logic helps the world's best brands to run insights-driven businesses. We do this with insights portals to share and promote knowledge, intelligence portals to analyze markets and competitors, and market insights platforms to generate insights from data and inject these in business processes. Our software is used to drive customer centricity in CPG, healthcare, retail, finance & insurance, telecom, travel and media sectors, where our clients collaborate with 600 research agencies online. We employ 300+ software developers, data scientists and marketing professionals at regional headquarters in Berlin, Chicago, Pune and Singapore. For more information about Market Logic, see www.marketlogicsoftware.com.

ABOUT TOYOTA

Toyota has been a part of the cultural fabric in the U.S. and North America for more than 60 years, and is committed to advancing sustainable, next-generation mobility through our Toyota and Lexus brands. During that time, Toyota has created a tremendous value chain as our teams have contributed to world-class design, engineering, and assembly of more than 38 million cars and trucks in North America, where we operate 14 manufacturing plants (10 in the U.S.) and directly employ more than 47,000 people (over 36,000 in the U.S.). Our 1,800 North American dealerships (nearly 1,500 in the U.S.) sold 2.8 million cars and trucks (2.4 million in the U.S.) in 2018.

Through the Start Your Impossible campaign, Toyota highlights the way it partners with community, civic, academic and governmental organizations to address our society's most pressing mobility challenges. We believe that when people are free to move, anything is possible. For more information about Toyota, visit www.toyotanewsroom.com.

