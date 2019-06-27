EQS Group-News: Dynamics Group AG / Schlagwort(e): Börsengang Aluflexpack AG legt Emissionspreis auf CHF 21 fest 2019-06-27 / 21:40 Pressemeldung Reinach (Aargau), 27. Juni 2019 Aluflexpack AG legt Emissionspreis auf CHF 21 fest · Angebotspreis wurde auf CHF 21,00 je Aktie festgesetzt · Handelsstart vorrausichtlich am 28. Juni 2019 im International Reporting Standard der SIX Swiss Exchange · Bruttoemissionserlös aus der Ausgabe von 7.300.000 neuen Aktien von rund CHF 153,3 Millionen · Gesamtemissionsvolumen von rund CHF 168,6 Millionen inklusive Mehrzuteilung von 10 Prozent des Basisangebots · Marktkapitalisierung von rund CHF 363,3 Millionen bei einem Kurs von CHF 21,00 · Streubesitz von rund 46,4 Prozent bei vollständiger Ausübung der Mehrzuteilungsoption Die Aluflexpack AG hat gemeinsam mit ihrer Alleinaktionärin, der Montana Tech Components AG ("Montana"), und Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG den Angebotspreis auf CHF 21,00 je Aktie festgesetzt. Insgesamt wurden 7.300.000 neue Aktien ausgegeben. "Wir sind sehr zufrieden", sagt Igor Arbanas, CEO der Aluflexpack AG. "Konsequente und erfolgreiche Umsetzung unserer Strategie in den letzten Jahren und vielversprechende Aussichten überzeugten die Investoren. Durch den Börsengang erhalten wir jetzt wichtige Mittel, um unseren Wachstums- und Erfolgskurs nahtlos fortsetzen zu können. Auch wenn mit dem Börsengang ein neues Kapitel für das Unternehmen beginnt, werden wir weiter auf die bewährten Eckpfeiler unseres Erfolges setzen: Fokus auf unsere Kunden und deren Zufriedenheit, kontinuierliche Weiterentwicklung der Organisation, Innovation und Ausbau der technologischen Infrastruktur." Die Gesellschaft wird den Bruttoemissionserlös in Höhe von rund CHF 153,3 Millionen (rund EUR 136,7 Millionen) aus der Ausgabe der neuen Aktien vorwiegend für den Ausbau der Produktionskapazitäten in Europa, die Automatisierung der Produktion und zielgerichtete Unternehmenskäufen verwenden. Zudem werden zur Vorfinanzierung dieser Wachstumsinitiativen bereits gewährte Gesellschafterdarlehen mit Mitteln aus dem Emissionserlös zurückgezahlt. Das gesamte Platzierungsvolumen einschließlich der Mehrzuteilung von 730.000 Altaktien aus dem Bestand der Montana beträgt rund CHF 168,6 Millionen (rund EUR 150,4 Millionen). Der Streubesitz wird bei vollständiger Ausübung der Mehrzuteilungsoption rund 46,4 Prozent betragen. Die Marktkapitalisierung liegt bei einem Aktienkurs von CHF 21,00 bei rund CHF 363,3 Millionen (rund EUR 324,0 Millionen). Für das Unternehmen sowie für Herrn Igor Arbanas, CEO der Aluflexpack AG, Herrn Johannes Steurer, CFO der Aluflexpack AG und Herrn Martin Ohneberg, Verwaltungsratspräsident der Aluflexpack AG, gilt ein Lock-up von 12 Monaten, für den bestehenden Mehrheitseigentümer ein Lock-up von 24 Monaten. Die Aktien der Aluflexpack AG werden voraussichtlich ab dem 28. Juni 2019 im International Reporting Standard an der SIX Swiss Exchange unter der International Securities Identification Number (ISIN) CH0453226893, der Valorennummer (Valor) 45322689 sowie dem Börsenkürzel AFP gehandelt. Der Börsengang wurde von Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG ("Berenberg") als Sole Global Coordinator und Joint Bookrunner begleitet. Die Zürcher Kantonalbank ("ZKB") wurde als Joint Bookrunner und die Raiffeisen Centrobank als Co-Lead Manager mandatiert. Über die Aluflexpack AG: Die Aluflexpack AG (Aluflexpack) ist eine 100%-ige Tochter der Montana Tech Components AG. Die Aluflexpack stellt flexible Verpackungslösungen für Endmärkte wie Coffee/Tea, Pharmaceuticals, Pet Food, Confectionery und Dairy her. Fundiertes Know-How, Service-Flexibilität und Innovationskraft sind Grundlage für langjährige Kundenbeziehungen, sowohl mit lokal agierenden Unternehmen als auch mit internationalen Grossunternehmungen. Die Aluflexpack mit Hauptsitz in Reinach (AG), Schweiz, verfügt neben einem Produktionsstandort in der Schweiz, Frankreich und der Türkei auch über vier Produktionsstandorte in Kroatien. Der Mitarbeiterstand belief sich zum 31. März 2019 auf ca. 1.150 Mitarbeiter. www.aluflexpack.com 