

WASHINGTON COUNTY (dpa-AFX) - Nike Inc (NKE) revealed a profit for fourth quarter that decreased from last year.



The company's profit totaled $989 million, or $0.62 per share. This compares with $1137 million, or $0.69 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.66 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 4.0% to $10.18 billion from $9.79 billion last year.



Nike Inc earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $989 Mln. vs. $1137 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.62 vs. $0.69 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.66 -Revenue (Q4): $10.18 Bln vs. $9.79 Bln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX