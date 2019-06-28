

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Japan is scheduled to release a raft of data on Friday, headlining a busy day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. On tap are May numbers for unemployment, industrial production, housing starts and construction orders, as well as June figures for Tokyo inflation.



The unemployment rate is expected to hold steady at 2.4 percent, while the job-to-applicant ratio is also expected to be unchanged at 1.63. Industrial production is tipped to add 0.7 percent on month and fall 3.0 percent on year after gaining 0.6 percent on month and falling 1.1 percent on year in April.



Housing starts are expected to fall 4.2 percent on year after sinking 57 percent in the previous month. Construction orders tumbled an annual 19.9 percent in April. Tokyo overall and core inflation are both expected to add 1.0 percent on year after rising 1.1 percent in May.



New Zealand will see June figures for the consumer confidence index from ANZ; in May, the index fell 3.2 percent on month to a reading of 119.3.



Australia will provide May numbers for private sector credit, which is expected to hold steady from April at 0.2 percent on month and 3.7 percent on year.



South Korea will see May figures for industrial production and retail sales. In April, output was up 1.6 percent on month and down 0.1 percent on year, while retail sales fell 1.2 percent on month and climbed 1.4 percent on year.



Singapore will release May data for producer prices; in April, prices were down 1.1 percent on month and up 0.4 percent on year.



Thailand will see May figures for imports, exports and trade balance. In April, imports were worth $18.57 billion and exports were at $18.65 billion for a trade surplus of $0.08 billion.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX