Protect The Wolves: Grizzly Bear Cub Has "All the Right Stuff," Help Him To Get Reunited/Rescued!

SAN DIEGO, CA and TOGWOTEE PASS NEAR GRAND TETON NATIONAL PARK, WY / ACCESSWIRE / June 27, 2019 / Protect The Wolves A Native American Religious 501c3 is asking the public to speak out for this Grizzly Cub. Grizzlies being one of the many resources that we work hard to protect for your children as well as their children.

This baby grizzly bear needs a rescue now. Time is of the essence!

Join The Mission to Save Him





This Little guy was abruptly separated on June 18, 2019 from his first time Mother. Immediately following for 10 hours he ran in circles across the highway screaming and hollering for his mother. "Many" who monitored traffic to protect him from oncoming vehicles were in tears. It was heartbreaking! He was just six weeks out of the den and approximately 5 months old. He is a very baby bear. Yet, he has "All the Right Stuff". Against all odds he has survived for 10 days on his own.

On Sunday he was seen "Alone" running along the highway with his nose to the ground tracking his mother. He ran for over 4 miles as he doggedly searched for her. Yesterday he traveled seven miles desperately searching on the highway.

All who have studied bears, state that it is a miracle he is still alive. The local news reported on Monday that bear 863 was seen in the area of her cub. They report: Wildlife managers are hoping the mother grizzly will reunite with her cub. The two separated after the mother bear was allegedly hit by a car, though that report has not been confirmed by authorities. In addition to the potential vehicular collision which separated them USFWS also investigates a crime wherein unauthorized humans allegedly intervened to separate the two bears.

Video of Cub June 26, 2019 Desperately Searching for his Mom

Video Credit: Sandy Mell

https://youtu.be/t7E3fK_AGv8



The alleged illegal human intervention which disrupted these bears is under investigation, which can take weeks, Humans likely caused the separation and this baby bear needs Your help now. Time for him is of the essence.

Video Credit: Sandy Mell



Video Credit: Sandy Mell





Please contact Hilary Cooley, and ask her to intercede and oversee rescue operations for this bear cub. Obviously, the best outcome for this baby is to be reunited with his mother. We do not know at this point if she would accept him. If so, that would be a heroic outcome for the Wildlife Managers.

Watch a newborn grizzly cub ride it's mom like a bull rider!!! 4K

Video Credit: Sandy Mell



https://youtu.be/qAuo5wE7b94

The WGFD and USFWS under the direction and oversight of Hilary Cooley can attempt to reunify these two. That is the first step in the rescue of this cub. Attempt to trap one or both of them and attempt to reunify them. This comes from a Source Who has actually re-wilded Grizzly Cubs.

He is an ESA protected species and likely through illegal acts and other human intervention has been separated from his potentially traumatized mother far too long to survive alone. The wildlife managers are urged to stop simply "Hoping they reunite " and to take action and now to set appropriate traps to reunite these to bears. If that does not work and bear 863 rejects her cub then a rescue to a proper rehab for him is demanded.

Should a rescue to a rehab be necessary because it is proven no chance to reunite the two, the location is not to a zoo because he has proven he has "All the Right Stuff" to survive on his own. He would need a bear rehabilitation center where he can grow bigger as a wild bear for later return to the wild. He will be the first grizzly bear in Wyoming to be rescued and rehabilitated and he has proven he deserves this chance.

In a Nutshell it is time that the public join as ONE Voice and demand action for this Lil Grizzly Bear, which includes prosecution if the investigation reveals any wrongdoing to the fullest extent the law Allows. Meaning no slap on the wrist. It is long overdue that Wyoming Game and Fish stop merely hoping and take action to save this cub first with reunification action and then with a rescue if unsuccessful. Man caused it and man can fix it.

Please contact:

Hilary Cooley

Director, Grizzly Bear Recovery Program

U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service

406-243-4903

hilary_cooley@fws.gov

About Us

At Protect The Wolves A Native American Religious 501c3, Our Agenda has always been to speak out for the voiceless. We are dedicated to protecting those that can not protect themselves from humans constantly interfering in Natures natural order. We will continue until Our Children's Resources are no longer in Danger

