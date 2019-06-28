

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Overall inflation in the Tokyo region was up 1.1 percent on year in June, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications said on Friday.



That was unchanged from the May reading, although it exceeded forecasts for 1.0 percent.



Core CPI, which excludes volatile food prices, advanced an annual 0.9 percent - shy of expectations for 1.0 percent and down from 1.1 percent in the previous month.



On a monthly basis, overall consumer prices were up a seasonally adjusted 0.1percent and core CPI was flat.



