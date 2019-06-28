SANNE Secures New Bookkeeping Licence in China

ST. HELIER, Jersey, June 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SANNE, a leading global provider of alternative asset and corporate administration services obtains new bookkeeping licence in China boosting its already strong proposition.

The new licence expands SANNE's existing product offering in China, adding bookkeeping, accounting and tax preparation services for Chinese registered entities.

Jing Jing Qian, Managing Director, Asia-Pacific said: "We are delighted to have obtained this new licence. It underlines SANNE's trusted reputation as a global leader in providing fund accounting and corporate administration services and aligns with our expansion plans as we double our head count in China, strengthening SANNE's commitment to the Chinese market."

Mark Law Chief Commercial officer added: "Quality client service is at the centre of what we do at SANNE. We continue to improve our service offering to clients and obtaining this licence demonstrates our dedication to China and would not have been possible without our highly skilled people.

"The new licence will enhance our already well-established Asian network and market expertise, whilst complementing our existing fund offering in China. The licence allows SANNE to offer a full suite of fund solutions to cater for institutional managers, positioning us well as we seek to further grow our fund servicing business in Asia and internationally."

The news also comes as SANNE has continued to see strong demand for its outsourced alternative asset, corporate and fiduciary administration and reporting services across its global network of offices.

Notes to editors:

About Sanne Group plc

SANNE is a leading global provider of alternative asset and corporate services.

Established for over 30 years and listed as a FTSE 250 company on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange, SANNE employs more than 1,400 people worldwide and administers structures and funds that have in excess of £240 billion of assets.

SANNE delivers tailored fiduciary services to a highly valued international client base through a global network of offices located in 19 leading financial jurisdictions, which are spread across the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

Clients are serviced through regional businesses which are led by managing directors with extensive asset class and market experience. They in turn are supported by multifunctional and skilled teams of professionally qualified people who are aligned to the specific requirements of each client, across one accredited platform.

SANNE's leads in the provision of fund and corporate administration, AIFMD depositary and AIFM management company services. Specialist expertise exists in private debt and capital markets, real estate, private equity, hedge, loan agency, regulatory, corporate, executive incentives, private client, family office and investment treasury services.

Key clients include leading alternative asset managers, global financial institutions, family offices, UHNWIs and international corporates.

sannegroup.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/929567/Jing_Jing_Qian_Sanne_Group.jpg