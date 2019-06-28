ARTEXB 360° Releases New Model for Contemporary Art Collection

BEIJING, CHINA / ACCESSWIRE / June 28, 2019 / ARTEXB , a Beijing based 360°VR company, is about to release a series of virtual reality art collections in 2019. Dahuang Lu, the founder CEO of WEME DAM Creative Agency and the data media curator at NOUS xLab , will continue to the next term of digital technology and strategic advisory role to make an expert interpretation of this new collection.

Dahuang Lu, ARTEXB Supervisor Advisor

Technology is changing the art world to exhibit things beyond whitened walls and hung paintings. Now, people can collect a virtual reality work that is 4000 miles away from them or don't exist at all. This benefits from the ARTEXB 360° virtual reality documentary system.It's increased the dimension of the art world. With user-friendly hypermedia and machine-based data media, an amazing experience for the arts can be created, which makes the curation more memorable to the audience. This can be accomplished by putting art exhibitions online in virtual reality spaces with rich content including text, audio, and video that aren't just pictures of it. That's what separates the virtual reality from the Google Art Project. In one, people are the observer of the piece, but on the other, they also become the owner of the art museum. With the ability to build a world in virtual space, ARTEXB is not only representing the art, but also the methodology of curation and collection.

Let's talk more about ARTEXB or Virtual Reality for a moment.

Basically, after visiting the biggest art shows each year like the Venice Biennale, and record the entire surrounding of the exhibition into virtual reality spaces at Artexb.com. people can view the exhibitions on their phone or laptop, and click to walk around and zoom in on the space, or through a headset.

As having been talking with Longping Derek Zhao, ARTEXB's founder, it finally reached the point that ARTEXB is not just a digital technology service.ARTEXB has a higher vision to become a permanent data-media documentation hub of contemporary art. And ARTEXB aims to capture the creative mindset of the artist, the spatial concept of the curator, and the unique qualities of the space. It focuses on contemporary artists for now because want to present a track record of their work, and keep up with changing times and the exhibitions that are influential right now.

Now, ARTEXB is working hard to achieve a wider range of VR exhibition records and copyright cooperation. It aims to ultimately separate the data-media platform and digital services by doing so. Thus, it can distribute the authorized contents and create more possibilities at ARTEXB. Maybe people can even start collecting art in virtual reality.

Some critics worry that since VR technology is still developing, the VR exhibitions of today will be obsolete tomorrow. However, the art market puts a higher price on older pieces. As video game enthusiasts collect Nintendo consoles from the '90s, so will art enthusiasts collect and try to preserve new media when it becomes old.

Further plans for advancing the VR technology itself

360 ° VR movies are evolving the industry. It is on the move to do VR video shooting because as of now, ARTEXB's VR exhibitions are still images.

Derek has an amazing idea to integrate VR exhibitions with talk shows. Imagine being able to see a live talk show as it occurs, especially if it's one that relies on its audience's reply. That's part of what makes art impactful, is how it makes people think and reflect on themselves.

To be honest, the VR helmet has always been a relatively awkward technology product. All along, how to collect a series of VR art based on physical media and make it an amazing experience are still under consideration. Maybe an artistic naked eye device is a good choice to make VR exhibitions more ceremonial and realistic.

ARTEXB 360° VR collection of Xu Bing: A Retrospective, XU Bing , Taipei Fine Arts Museum

The new perspective surface in art history that will be made possible by new media and technology

A lot of historical art are paintings or sculptures that students can read about in schools and museums, but that doesn't catch their interest in what's being created right now, for the future. Showing young people that contemporary art can be anything?-?- readymade products, 3D prints, hypermedia, even basic code?-?- will increase how likely the arts can intersect with their knowledge and tools. It will make the art world feel less elitist to them.

Artists will have the most fun with new technology. Some artists have created sculptures with 3D printing and CNC mechanisms. Others create entirely digital art. It will be also interesting to see how these mechanisms can help curators, too. If people can download a prototype of art and exhibition spaces, people can curate an exhibition before it's occurred. That would make a curator's job much creative, and help to reduce the time it takes to prepare it.

Of course, some people don't know how to approach new technology. Especially developing systems like blockchain and AI are difficult for people to understand. But it was like the ALS challenge. People only needed a phone and a bucket of water, and just like that, everyone joined in. Since Facebook has adopted Libra, the new cryptocurrency based on blockchain, more industries will start opening themselves to it. It's a good sign. All these collaborations bring up a lot of new questions. How to price digital art that can be replicated? How can people preserve a piece that only exists in a headset? But art is anything but constant. The changes happening right now will create a new page in art history years from now.

