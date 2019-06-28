

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - A mine partially owned by Glencore PLC (GLCNF.PK, GLNCY.PK, GLEN.L) collapsed in the Democratic Republic of Congo, killing at least 19 people who were mining illegally, Glencore said.The incident has not had an impact on production.



Illegal mining is a significant problem in parts of Africa.



There were 19 fatalities today, with possible further unconfirmed fatalities. The illegal artisanal miners were working two galleries in benches overlooking the extraction area. The incidents were not linked to KCC operations or activities, Kamoto Copper Company or KCC, a subsidiary of Glencore, said in a statement.



KCC is currently engaged in assisting search and rescue operations with the local authorities, the company said.



