

BASEL (dpa-AFX) - PeptiDream Inc. announced a new Peptide Drug Conjugate collaboration agreement with Novartis (NVS).



As per the deal, PeptiDream will use its proprietary Peptide Discovery Platform System technology for the identification of novel macrocyclic/constrained peptides for use as PDCs against multiple targets of interest selected by Novartis.



Novartis will have exclusive rights to the program peptides for radionuclide payloads/conjugates and certain small molecule payloads/conjugates, for both therapeutic and diagnostic uses.



As per the terms of the agreement, PeptiDream will receive an undisclosed upfront payment, R&D funding payments, and is eligible to receive additional pre-clinical, clinical, approval, and commercial sales milestones, as well as royalties on future sales of any commercialized products resulting from the collaboration.



