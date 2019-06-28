

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Asian stock markets are mostly lower on Friday despite the mostly positive cues overnight from Wall Street. Investors are cautious as they looked ahead to the highly anticipated meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping on Saturday at the G-20 summit in Osaka, Japan.



Trump and Xi are not expected to come out of the meeting with a finalized trade deal, but investors will be looking for signs of progress toward kick-starting the stalled negotiations and easing of tensions between the world's two largest economies.



The Australian market is declining despite the mostly positive cues from Wall Street. Mining and oil stocks are lower, offsetting gains by banks.



The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index is losing 13.70 points or 0.21 percent to 6,652.60, after touching a high of 6,670.10 earlier. The broader All Ordinaries Index is down 10.50 points or 0.16 percent to 6,732.50. Australian stocks closed higher on Thursday.



Among the major miners, Rio Tinto is lower by more than 2 percent, Fortescue Metals is down almost 2 percent and BHP Group is declining more than 1 percent.



In the oil sector, Oil Search and Woodside Petroleum are down 0.7 percent each and Santos is losing 0.6 percent after crude oil prices ended flat overnight.



Gold miners are mixed after gold prices ended lower overnight. Newcrest Mining is declining more than 1 percent, while Evolution Mining is up 0.2 percent.



The big four banks - ANZ Banking, National Australia Bank, Westpac and Commonwealth Bank - are advancing in a range of 0.3 percent to 0.7 percent.



Logistics firm Qube Holdings has launched a A$60 million takeover bid for peer Chalmers, with the Chalmers' board recommending the offer to its shareholders. Shares of Qube are adding 0.3 percent, while Chalmers' shares are unchanged.



AGL Energy said it will start importing liquefied natural gas or LNG into Victoria in the second half of the 2022 financial year, a year later than previously planned. Shares of AGL Energy are declining 0.5 percent.



Tabcorp has appointed energy company AusNet's chief financial officer Adam Newman to fill the same role with the company. Shares of the gaming giant are lower by 0.5 percent.



On the economic front, Australia will provide May numbers for private sector credit today.



In the currency market, the Australian dollar is higher against the U.S dollar on Friday. The local currency was quoted at $0.7006, compared to $0.6994 on Thursday.



The Japanese market is lower and the safe-haven yen strengthened despite the mostly positive cues from Wall Street. Investors are cautious as they digested a raft of local economic data and also looked ahead to the highly anticipated Trump-Xi Jinping meeting on Saturday.



The benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is losing 71.31 points or 0.33 percent to 21,266.86, after touching a low of 21,244.55 earlier. Japanese shares rose sharply on Thursday.



The major exporters are mostly lower on a stronger yen. Mitsubishi Electric is declining more than 1 percent, Canon is lower by 0.6 percent and Sony is down 0.5 percent, while Panasonic is adding 0.4 percent.



Among tech stocks, Tokyo Electron is lower by almost 1 percent, while Advantest is higher by almost 2 percent.



In the oil sector, Inpex and Japan Petroleum are lower by more than 1 percent each after crude oil prices ended flat overnight.



Market heavyweight SoftBank is declining 1 percent, while Fast Retailing is adding 0.4 percent. In the auto space, Honda Motor is declining 0.6 percent and Toyota Motor is down 0.2 percent.



Nissan Motor said it is cancelling yet-to-be paid compensation benefits for former chairman Carlos Ghosn, who was arrested in November on charges of financial misconduct. Shares of Nissan Motor are lower by almost 1 percent.



Among the major gainers, NEC Corp. is rising more than 2 percent and Nippon Kayaku is advancing almost 2 percent.



On the flip side, Toho Co. is losing more than 3 percent, while Dowa Holdings, Chiyoda Corp., JGC Corp., Asahi Kasei Corp. and Eisai Co. are all lower by more than 2 percent each.



In economic news, the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry said in Friday's preliminary reading that industrial output in Japan climbed a seasonally adjusted 2.3 percent on month in May. That beat forecasts for an increase of 0.7 percent following the 0.6 percent gain in April.



The Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications said that overall inflation in the Tokyo region was up 1.1 percent on year in June, unchanged from the May reading, although it exceeded forecasts for 1.0 percent.



The Ministry also said that the jobless rate in Japan came in at a seasonally adjusted 2.4 percent in May, in line with expectations and unchanged from the previous month.



In the currency market, the U.S. dollar is trading in the upper 107 yen range on Friday.



Elsewhere in Asia, Shanghai, South Korea, Singapore, Hong Kong, Malaysia, Taiwan are also lower, while New Zealand and Indonesia are modestly higher.



On Wall Street, stocks closed mostly higher on Thursday as traders looked ahead to the highly anticipated G-20 meeting between President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping.



The Dow edged down 10.24 points or less than a tenth of a percent to 26,526.58. with a 2.9 percent slump by Boeing weighing on the blue chip index. On the other hand, the tech-heavy Nasdaq climbed 57.79 points or 0.7 percent to 7,967.76 and the S&P 500 rose 11.14 points or 0.4 percent to 2,924.92 after closing lower for four straight sessions.



The major European markets once again turned mixed on Thursday. While the German DAX Index rose by 0.2 percent, the French CAC 40 Index edged down by 0.1 and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index dipped by 0.2 percent.



Crude oil futures ended slightly higher on Thursday amid largely cautious moves by traders ahead of the G20 summit. WTI crude futures for August ended up $0.05 at $59.43 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.



