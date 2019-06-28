sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 28.06.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 613 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

198,62 Euro		+0,04
+0,02 %
WKN: A2AHZ7 ISIN: US78409V1044 Ticker-Symbol: MHL 
Aktie:
Branche
Medien
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
S&P GLOBAL INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
S&P GLOBAL INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
198,27
201,47
08:10
197,98
201,85
08:10
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
S&P GLOBAL INC
S&P GLOBAL INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
S&P GLOBAL INC198,62+0,02 %