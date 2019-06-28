NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 28, 2019 / It can't stop the steps of friendly exchanges between MGC TOKEN global members. Language and ethnic differences also can't stop the enthusiasm of MGC TOKEN global members. On June 27th, MGC TOKEN Asia-Pacific Regional Feedback Conference and Star Concert Tour Day 2 starts, and members will arrive at Bangkok Airport in Thailand.

On the morning of June 27, 2019, MGC TOKEN members from all over the world who have not yet arrived in Bangkok, Thailand, take the bus to their respective departure airports under the leadership of the MGC TOKEN staff and they will assist you to check in. After check in, the members wait for the flight to take off at the airport.

On the afternoon of June 27, 2019, MGC TOKEN members arrive at Bangkok Airport, Thailand. The MGC TOKEN Thai staff have been waiting at the airport. Members gather at the airport after their arrival. The member who arrive first take the bus to the five-star hotel prepared by MGC TOKEN.

When arrive in the hotel, MGC TOKEN staff will assist the members to check in. MGC TOKEN also prepares exquisite cards for members in hotel rooms. Welcome!

On the evening of June 27, 2019, MGC TOKEN members from all over the world finally arrive at the airport and successfully check into the hotel. MGC TOKEN has prepared a Thai-style ancient massage for members, so that you can relax and participate joyfully in the MGC TOKEN Asia-Pacific Regional Feedback Conference and Star Concert on June 28th. MGC MGC TOKEN Global Members will visit local clubhouse in Thailand to enjoy Thai ancient massage under the guidance of the staff.

After the massage, the MGC TOKEN tour guide will lead the members to take a bus back to their respective hotels. MGC TOKEN Asia-Pacific Regional Feedback Conference and the Star Concert Tour Day 2 is successfully completed. We look forward to MGC TOKEN Asia-Pacific Regional Feedback Conference and the Star Concert Tour Day 3.

mgctoken@gmail.com

SOURCE: MGC TOKEN

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/550237/MGC-TOKEN-Asia-Pacific-Regional-Feedback-Conference-and-Star-Concert-Tour-Day-2