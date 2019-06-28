On request of TRATON SE, company registration number HRB 246068, Nasdaq Stockholm AB has admitted the company's shares to trading on Nasdaq Stockholm with effect from today, June 28, 2019. The company will be dual listed at Frankfurt Stock Exchange. Please note that the opening auction in TRATON shares on June 28, 2019, will start 9:15 am CET, allowing for order entry and management. The auction will continue for 10 minutes, and end in an uncross 9:25 am CET, followed directly by continuous trading. The share will be suspended before 9.15 am CET and orders entered before 9.15 am CET will therefore be rejected. Nasdaq Stockholm and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange have two slightly different opening procedures. In an effort to ensure that trading starts as close to simultaneously as possible in these two markets, Nasdaq Stockholm is making the above mentioned adjustment in its opening procedure to better serve investors regardless of their geographical location. The company has 500,000,000 shares as per today's date. Short Name: 8TRA -------------------------------------------------------- Number of shares to be listed: 500,000,000 -------------------------------------------------------- ISIN Code: DE000TRAT0N7 -------------------------------------------------------- Order book id: 175638 -------------------------------------------------------- Average Daily Turnover: 80,000,000 EUR -------------------------------------------------------- Trading currency: SEK -------------------------------------------------------- Clearing: CCP Cleared -------------------------------------------------------- Segment: Large Cap -------------------------------------------------------- Market segment: STO Equities CCP/182 -------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size Table: MiFID II tick size table -------------------------------------------------------- MIC: XSTO -------------------------------------------------------- ICB Classification: Industry code: 2000 Industrial --------------------------------------------------- Supersector code: 2700 Industrial Goods & Services --------------------------------------------------- For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 60 00, or iss@nasdaq.com.