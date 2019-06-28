GOUR MEDICAL: 1H2019 Information Meeting - Tuesday, 9 July, 2019

GOUR MEDICAL Information Meeting: Products, Strategy, Perspectives

On the occasion of its half-yearly activity, Dr. Loïc MAUREL, Scientific Director & Corporate Development of GOUR MEDICAL, is pleased to invite you to an information meeting on

Tuesday, July 9, from 6 pm

24 rue de Mogador - 75009 PARIS (M ° L12 - Trinité d'Estienne d'Orves).

The meeting will feature Weedley, Europe's first full-spectrum cannabidiol-based premium solutions for pets, as well as the company's strategy and outlooks.

Next meeting :

Find all the information on Gour Medical:

https://www.gour-medical.com

and on Weedley:

https://www.weedley.net

About GOUR MEDICAL

Founded in 2014, GOUR MEDICAL specializes in the development and commercialization of innovative veterinary solutions for pets. Its unique positioning and expertise in the stock market rely on the use of non-psychoactive molecules contained in hemp, such as cannabidiol, seeds, terpenes, to target the long-term management of pain, especially osteoma. osteoarthritis, stress and anxiety.

Result of several years of research and work, its first European range, marketed under the Weedley brand, increases the surrounding effect by a "full spectrum" approach and contains no GMOs, preservatives or heavy metals.

Gour Medical shares are listed on Euronext Paris (FR0013371507 - MLGML) and are eligible for the PEA-PME.

Contacts

GOUR MEDICAL

Serge GOLDNER

CEO

contact@gour-medical.com

Loïc MAUREL

Scientific Director & Corporate Development

Cell.: +33 786 449 642

Mail: loicmaurel@lisco-health.com

Edouard de MAISSIN

Investor Relations

Cell.: +33 683 485 567 Mail: contact@video-finance.com

