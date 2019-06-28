Stockholm, June 28, 2019 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announces that the trading in Tourn International AB's shares (short name: TOURN) will commence today on Nasdaq First North in Stockholm. Tourn International belongs to the consumer goods sector and is the 32nd company to be admitted to trading on Nasdaq's Nordic markets* in 2019. Founded in 2014, Tourn International is a Nordic media company specialized in developing new technology for Influencer Marketing, both for brands and influencers. The company primarily focuses on the relationship between brands, influencers and audience, statistics and systems to make its clients' investments easier and automatic. Tourn International is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden. "Tourn started as a small project and has now grown to become one of Scandinavia's largest and fastest growing companies within the influencer marketing segment," said Robin Stenman, CEO of Tourn International. "Entering Nasdaq First North is a dream come true. We are very excited to continue our journey in the public market, and are aiming to be a world leading platform and place for influencers." "We welcome Tourn International to Nasdaq First North," said Adam Kostyál, SVP and Head of European Listings, Nasdaq. "Nasdaq First North continues to attract fast growing companies in the technology industry, and we look forward to supporting Tourn International with the increased visibility that a Nasdaq First North listing can bring." Tourn International AB has appointed Eminova Fondkommission AB as the Certified Adviser. *Main markets and Nasdaq First North at Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm About Nasdaq First North & Nasdaq First North Premier Nasdaq First North is regulated as a multilateral trading facility, operated by the different exchanges within Nasdaq Nordic. It does not have the legal status as an EU-regulated market. Companies at Nasdaq First North are subject to the rules of Nasdaq First North and not the legal requirements for admission to trading on a regulated market. The risk in such an investment may be higher than on the main market. Nasdaq First North Premier is a segment within Nasdaq First North, designed to further assist companies in raising investor visibility and to prepare them for a Main Market listing. Nasdaq First North Premier targets companies that make a conscious decision to comply with higher disclosure and accounting standards than imposed under the Nasdaq First North rules. About Nasdaq Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a leading global provider of trading, clearing, exchange technology, listing, information and public company services. Through its diverse portfolio of solutions, Nasdaq enables customers to plan, optimize and execute their business vision with confidence, using proven technologies that provide transparency and insight for navigating today's global capital markets. As the creator of the world's first electronic stock market, its technology powers more than 100 marketplaces in 50 countries. Nasdaq is home to over 4,000 total listings with a market value of approximately $14 trillion. To learn more, visit business.nasdaq.com. Nasdaq Media Contact Erik Granström +46 73 449 78 07 erik.granstrom@nasdaq.com