American IRA, LLC: American IRA Discusses Using a Self-Directed Real Estate IRA When Worried About Stock Market Risk

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / June 28, 2019 / Is it possible to diversify out of the stock market without sacrificing investment gains-especially if you are worried about stock market risk? Those are the questions at the forefront of a recent post at American IRA, an IRA administration firm based in Asheville, North Carolina.

According to this recent post, a Self-Directed Real Estate IRA-or a retirement account that holds real estate investments within its tax protections-can be a great way for investors to move beyond the stock market and focus on holding real assets. With a well-placed real estate investment, a retirement investor can continue to generate quality income through the Self-Directed Real Estate IRA even in a period in which the stock market is not performing well.

"Diversification" is a strategy that many investment experts talk about. But many times, they are referring to diversifying one's assets within the stock market and not to other asset classes. For example, a portfolio of 100% stocks can be well-diversified when it comes to the types of stocks held. But if the stock market goes down, there's little recourse for the investor.

However, going beyond the stock market with something like a Self-Directed Real Estate IRA helps those who are worried about stock market risks. Even if the market heads down, a Self-Directed Real Estate IRA investor can be confident that their investment will continue to hold value and potentially generate income for the Real Estate IRA.

"Too often, people focus on buying multiple stocks or funds and think they are fully diversified," said Jim Hitt, CEO of American IRA. "But what if you are worried about the markets to the point of not investing? That's when it's time to think about other investment classes. Something like a Self-Directed IRA can help you build long-term wealth even while the market goes down."

