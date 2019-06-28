sprite-preloader
GlobeNewswire (Europe)·Mehr Nachrichten von GlobeNewswire (Europe)

Sanoma Corp: Sanoma acquires remaining shares in the online classifieds company Oikotie

Sanoma Corporation, Press release, 28 June 2019 at 10:30 EET

Sanoma acquires remaining shares in the online classifieds company Oikotie

Sanoma has increased its ownership in the online classifieds company Oikotie Ltd. from 90% to 100% by acquiring shares held by TS Group. The transaction clarifies the ownership structure of Oikotie and simplifies further development of the business.

Recruitment and real estate classifieds are the main business lines of Oikotie. Net sales of Oikotie were approx. EUR 20 million in 2018, and the business continues to be part of Sanoma Media Finland.

Additional information
Kaisa Uurasmaa, Head of Investor Relations and CSR, tel. +358 40 560 5601

Sanoma

Sanoma is a front running learning and media company impacting the lives of millions every day. We enable teachers to excel at developing the talents of every child, provide consumers with engaging content, and offer unique marketing solutions to business partners.

With operations in Finland, the Netherlands, Poland, Belgium and Sweden, our net sales totalled EUR 1.3 billion and we employed more than 4,400 professionals in 2018. Sanoma shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. More information is available at www.sanoma.com.


© 2019 GlobeNewswire (Europe)