Unlocking the Power of Female Investors

Roxana-Mohammadian Molina Chief Strategy Officer of BLEND Network calls for action to address the lack of female investors

LONDON, June 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The financial services sector needs to do more to combat gender inequality in investment according to new research from BLEND Network, a leading property-backed P2P lender.

Based on new research that involved an analysis of over 1,200 of the firm's lenders, which was launched at the Women in Finance Summit in London this week, Roxana Mohammadian-Molina, put forward a set of key recommendations to help unlock the power of women investors:

Create supportive networks: Women should not pursue this change alone but should network to create supportive communities in which they feel free to share information, experience and advice.

Education is critical: Women should educate themselves and spend time to understand the basics of financial management. Greater knowledge will lead to greater confidence.

Embrace the difference : A woman's more risk-averse nature should be embraced. Female investment priorities are different, not inferior. Investing does not have to be full of risk to be successful.

Start small : Women need to spread the message and understand that you don't need to be rich to be an investor. Women can start with the smallest amounts, e.g. £1 per day, and build up their confidence

Celebrate success: We should celebrate successful women in finance. To do this and tackle the 'Old Boys Club' perception in the financial services industry - only 10% of wealth advisors are women.

Roxanna Mohammadian-Molina, Chief Strategy Office at BLEND Network, commented:

"The private wealth sector needs to change in order to reap the benefits that increased female investment can bring. But women should not wait on the sidelines for this change to happen. They need to be proactive and seek to affect change themselves. Women no longer accept second best in the home or at work and they should not accept second best in private wealth management either. Ladies take action!"

About BLEND Network

