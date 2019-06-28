

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 4.30 am ET Friday, the Office for National Statistics is scheduled to issue UK revised quarterly GDP data. According to preliminary estimate, the economy had expanded 0.5 percent sequentially in the first quarter due to pre-Brexit stockpiling.



Ahead of the data, the pound traded mixed against its major counterparts. While the pound dropped against the euro and the franc, it held steady against the greenback and the yen.



The pound was worth 1.2669 against the greenback, 136.38 against the yen, 1.2345 against the franc and 0.9888 against the euro as of 4:25 am ET.



