Four Nigerian universities are in the final stages of abandoning the country's main grid to be fully powered by mini-grids. Nigeria aims to use more mini-grid technology to power its people by tapping a $550 million World Bank loan.Nigeria's Kano University of Science and Technology and the Federal University of Petroleum Resources (FUPRE) are in the final stages of commissioning mini-grids which are expected to enable the institutions to exit the grid. Metka Power West Africa, a subsidiary of Greek engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contractor Mytilineos, told pv magazine it "aims ...

