McFlurry ohne Plastikdeckel und Plastiklöffel - ab 2020 wird McDonald's Deutschland sein Dessertangebot in nachhaltigeren Verpackungen anbieten. Einsparungen von rund 1.000 Tonnen Plastik pro Jahr erwartet. Bereits in diesem Jahr werden Plastikhalter der Luftballons abgeschafft. Tests mit Recup werden kontinuierlich ausgeweitet. Normal 0 21 false false false DE X-NONE X-NONE MicrosoftInternetExplorer4 /* Style Definitions */ table.MsoNormalTable {mso-style-name:"Normale Tabelle"; mso-tstyle-rowband-size:0; mso-tstyle-colband-size:0; mso-style-noshow:yes; mso-style-priority:99; mso-style-parent:""; ...Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...