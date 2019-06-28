

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - German stocks rose on Friday to extend gains from the previous session as investors remained hopeful that the U.S. and China will reach some sort of agreement that would avoid the imposition of additional tariffs on each other's products.



The upside, however, remained limited after U.S. President Donald Trump said he would discuss trade with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on the sidelines of the summit to lower the U.S. trade deficit.



The benchmark DAX was up 70 points or 0.57 percent at 12,341 after rising 0.2 percent in the previous session.



Deutsche Bank shares rallied nearly 4 percent after the lender passed an annual health check by the U.S. Federal Reserve.



In economic releases, Germany's import prices declined for the first time in 14 months in May, figures from Destatis showed.



Import prices fell 0.2 percent on a yearly basis in May, reversing a 1.4 percent rise in April. This was the first drop since March 2018, when prices decreased 0.3 percent. The pace of decline matched economists' expectations.



